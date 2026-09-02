NY Giants, John Harbaugh could put an important restriction on Malik Nabers during Week 1 game vs Cowboys

Malik Nabers has become the top story for John Harbaugh and the Giants ahead of the long awaited game against the Cowboys.

The New York Giants and John Harbaugh continue to carefully monitor Malik Nabers as the star wide receiver works his way back from injury ahead of the 2026 season.

While Nabers has made encouraging progress, questions remain about how much he will be able to play when he finally returns to game action. One of the biggest concerns is whether the Giants will impose a restriction on his snaps to ease him back into action.

However, Harbaugh was not ready to reveal whether that will be the case. The Giants face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and Nabers could be a crucial factor for Jaxson Dart’s offense.

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John Harbaugh won’t confirm Malik Nabers’ snap restriction

John Harbaugh was asked directly whether Malik Nabers will have a restriction with the New York Giants on his playing time when he returns. “I don’t know. We’ll see.”

The brief answer leaves the door open to several possibilities. The Giants could decide to limit Nabers’ workload in his first game back, allowing him to gradually build toward a normal snap count. However, Harbaugh’s comments also suggest that the team will not put Malik on the field simply because he is technically available.

Harbaugh reiterated that Nabers will only play when the team believes he is healthy enough to reach the level expected of him. “When he’s out there, they know he’s out there. He’s only going to be out there if he can go and score.”

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The message is clear. Malik Nabers will not return simply to take a few snaps. When the Giants put their star receiver on the field, they expect him to be ready to make an impact. That approach might jeopardize his status to face the Cowboys.