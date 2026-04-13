NY Giants could have a true unicorn in Jeremiyah Love

Jeremiyah Love is one of the big names projected for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, and the New York Giants could eventually be his destination. With outstanding physical and technical traits, his former coach Marcus Freeman describes him as a true unicorn.

“He is a unicorn,” the head coach said recently during a interview with Colin Cowherd. “He is as talented and gifted an athlete as I’ve ever been around, and I think he could be an elite wide receiver, he could be an elite DB. He’s just gifted with a unique skill set, the balance, the ability to jump over you, the ability to run through you.”

The Giants need to reinforce specific positions on their roster, although it’s clear that Love would be used in the backfield. Could the former Notre Dame player ultimately be selected with the No. 5 pick in the first round?

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Love, the star of the Fighting Irish

Under the leadership of Marcus Freeman, Jeremiyah Love solidified his status as one of the nation’s premier playmakers during the 2025 season. Serving as the focal point of the Notre Dame offense, Love recorded 1,372 rushing yards on 199 carries, averaging an impressive 6.9 yards per attempt.

Jeremiyah Love #4.

His nose for the end zone was equally elite, totaling 21 touchdowns (18 rushing and 3 receiving) while contributing 280 receiving yards on 27 catches. These stellar numbers earned him the Doak Walker Award as the country’s top running back and a spot as a Heisman Trophy finalist, anchoring an Irish squad that averaged 42 points per game.

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What makes Love special?

His physical profile matches that of a truly elite player. Capable of breaking through any defensive line, and at the same time running routes worthy of a receiver, Freeman believes that in the NFL, Love will display moves rarely seen.

“Some of his most impressive runs aren’t the ones that you’re going to see on TV,” Freeman said. “It’s the ones that, as you’re watching film and go, ‘Oh my god, he made that play a 4-yard gain, it should have been a 2-yard loss,’ I mean, he’s just, he’s really special, and he’s a unique, unique talent.”

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A lot for the Giants to think about

The privileged position of the New York Giants with the No. 5 overall pick has many closely analyzing their next steps. Choosing between strengthening the defense or drafting Love appears to be a key decision, as there are still no definitive indications about what direction the franchise will ultimately take.