Why Ilkay Gundogan isn’t playing for Germany at the 2026 World Cup?

Ilkay Gundogan is easily one of the most missed veterans at the 2026 World Cup, but there is a clear, simple reason behind his absence from the German squad.

Ilkay Gundogan won’t be playing in the 2026 World Cup for Germany, leaving many fans wondering what happened, especially since he is still relatively young. The decision, however, was entirely his.Gundogan officially retired from international duty back in August 2024.

His departure from the German national team was a tough pill to swallow for many fans. Still, he gave them one last great memory in his final tournament, scoring a crucial goal against Hungary to secure a 2-0 win during UEFA Euro 2024.

Gundogan leaves behind an impressive international legacy, racking up 82 caps and 19 goals for Germany. Ironically, only one of those goals came on the World Cup stage, a penalty in a 2-1 loss against Japan in 2022. He undeniably steps away as one of Germany’s finest modern midfielders.

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Who is replacing Gundogan in the lineup?

Jamal Musiala has essentially inherited Gundogan’s role. He is a highly skilled playmaker who thrives at creating chances for his forwards and controlling the tempo in the midfield. Another young star stepping up for Germany at this World Cup is Florian Wirtz, who possesses the vision and versatility to help fill the void.

Meanwhile, Joshua Kimmich took over Gundogan’s other major role by inheriting the captain’s armband. Fortunately for Germany, the squad still boasts plenty of veteran leadership, ensuring the team stays organized during major international tournaments like the World Cup.

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Players like Gundogan are truly irreplaceable. However, his time with the national team inspired the next generation. Germany isn’t short on talent; instead, they have a deep pool of hungry players ready to step into his shoes.