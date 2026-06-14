Why isn’t Serge Gnabry playing with Germany at the 2026 World Cup?

Serge Gnabry is already a veteran with 59 caps for Germany, but unfortunately, he won't be adding to that number anytime soon. He will miss the 2026 World Cup due to a torn muscle in his leg. While it's not a career-ending blow, missing such a massive international tournament is a devastating setback. At just […]

Serge Gnabry is already a veteran with 59 caps for Germany, but unfortunately, he won’t be adding to that number anytime soon. He will miss the 2026 World Cup due to a torn muscle in his leg. While it’s not a career-ending blow, missing such a massive international tournament is a devastating setback.

At just 30 years old, Gnabry was expected to be one of the veteran leaders anchoring the German squad at the World Cup. Instead, he suffered a torn adductor muscle in his right thigh and likely won’t return until the start of the 2026-27 season.

As a key piece of Germany‘s attack, Gnabry gave the team a major advantage on the wings and in the midfield. While his experience is tough to replace, the national team has other options, like Leroy Sané, who can replicate much of what his teammate brings to the pitch.

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Will Germany be derailed by Gnabry’s absence?

Not really. Germany’s midfield is absolutely loaded with talent. Even with Gnabry sidelined, they have Sané, as well as Jamal Musiala, who has been crucial in filling the void left by Ilkay Gündogan, who is also missing the World Cup.

Germany will likely deploy their signature high-press system from the midfield, and they have more than enough quality to pull it off. They also have a young, dynamic option in Florian Wirtz, who will be perfect to inject energy when the veterans tire out.

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Ultimately, Gnabry’s absence won’t break them. Yes, his experience will be missed, but Germany is a top-ranked FIFA team. As one of the World Cup favorites, they have the depth to ensure they don’t skip a beat.