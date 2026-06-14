Why isn’t Thomas Muller participating at the 2026 World Cup with Germany?

Thomas Muller missing the 2026 World Cup is no small thing; he is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players, and his presence on the pitch for Germany will be deeply missed.

Thomas Muller is not participating in the 2026 World Cup because he officially retired from international football following Euro 2024. After a storied 14-year run with the national team, the 36-year-old decided to step aside, meaning he will be watching this tournament as a fan. It’s the same reason Toni Kroos isn’t playing at the World Cup this year.

Over his spectacular career with the senior national team, Muller racked up 131 caps and scored 45 goals. He was the breakout star of the 2010 World Cup, taking home the Golden Boot, and later served as the crucial engine behind Germany’s historic 2014 World Cup triumph in Brazil.

Müller was known for his unique ability to ghost into dangerous areas and create chaos for opposing defenses. Without his veteran leadership and elite soccer IQ on the field, Germany faces the tough task of moving forward.

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Who can replace Muller’s position?

The absolute ideal replacement to inherit Muller’s creative mantle is Jamal Musiala. The dynamic youngster has already proven he can handle the creative burden for both club and country, offering a mix of jaw-dropping dribbling and sharp vision that replicates Müller’s knack for unlocking stubborn defenses. Musiala also covers up for the absence of Ilkay Gundogan, who isn’t playing for Germany anymore.

Another brilliant option expected to carry the torch is Florian Wirtz. Much like Muller in his prime, Wirtz possesses an elite understanding of space, incredible playmaking instincts, and a high work rate that makes him perfect for Germany’s high-press system.

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While you cannot simply replace a World Cup legend’s locker room presence overnight, Germany is well-equipped to thrive without him. With Kai Havertz also capable of dropping into that secondary striker or attacking midfield role, the team boasts plenty of tactical flexibility.