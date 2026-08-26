NY Giants could make more trades before 2026 roster deadline

The New York Giants are expected to be very active ahead of the roster deadline.

The New York Giants may not be finished making moves before the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline. After surprisingly trading offensive lineman Josh Ezeudu to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2028 seventh-round pick, NFL insider Jordan Schultz suggested that more trades could be coming for the team and also across the league in the days ahead.

The Ezeudu trade made sense for New York because the guard was competing for a roster spot and the Giants were able to turn a player on the bubble into future draft capital.

It also continued a recent strategy of converting roster depth into picks, following the earlier trade of Daniel Faalele to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, Schultz believes the Giants and other teams could continue looking for similar opportunities as they finalize their rosters.

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More trades are coming for NY Giants and other teams

Schultz believes the Ezeudu trade could be just the beginning of a busy period around the NFL as teams like the Giants determine which players they can afford to keep and which could be more valuable to another franchise.

“I would anticipate more of these type of trades happening in the NFL over the next 4-10 days as teams start working on shaping up their rosters. Mostly smaller trades, but there’s a few bigger ones on the table as well.”

The timing makes sense. Teams are approaching the final roster deadline, and players who are unlikely to make one team’s 53-man roster can suddenly become attractive trade targets for another organization looking for depth. For the Giants, that creates an opportunity to continue turning their surplus into assets rather than simply releasing players and receiving nothing in return.

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Giants could turn roster surplus into future picks

The Giants appear to have enough depth at several positions to potentially make additional moves. The Ezeudu trade demonstrated the philosophy: if a player is unlikely to survive the final cut but has enough NFL experience to interest another team, the front office can explore if a late-round pick could be obtained in return.

That strategy can be particularly valuable for general manager Joe Schoen. Seventh-round picks may have limited immediate value, but accumulating future selections gives a team additional flexibility in the draft and creates more opportunities to find inexpensive contributors.

The Giants have already demonstrated that they are willing to make those calculations. Ezeudu had appeared in 33 games for New York, including 10 starts, but the organization ultimately determined that the offensive line depth allowed it to move him for a future pick. That could be the blueprint for additional trades before the deadline.

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Could the Giants make another surprising trade?

Schultz’s comments suggest that the Giants are not alone in evaluating these opportunities. With every team trying to finalize the 53-man roster, the next several days could produce a wave of smaller trades involving players who do not have a clear path to a roster spot.

The Giants could be particularly active if their coaching staff believes they have surplus talent at certain positions. Instead of cutting a player and hoping to bring him back to the practice squad, Schoen could attempt to find a team willing to surrender a late-round pick.

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There is also the possibility of bigger moves. Schultz specifically noted that “there’s a few bigger ones on the table as well,” meaning the next several days could feature trades involving players with much more significant roles.