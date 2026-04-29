NY Giants, John Harbaugh reportedly have new priority in free agency to replace Dexter Lawrence and it’s D.J. Reader

The New York Giants are not done rebuilding their defensive line. After moving quickly to sign Shelby Harris, they have checked one major box, but another key piece is still missing following the departure of Dexter Lawrence.

According to Dan Duggan, the plan has been clear from the start: address both interior roles on the defensive front and the answer is D.J. Reader. “There’s one. Giants wanted a nose tackle and a three-technique. Harris the 3-tech. DJ Reader is the top target for NT.”

Harris fills an important role as a three-technique, bringing experience and stability to a unit that needed immediate reinforcement. But the job isn’t complete without a true presence in the middle of the line, a role Reader is seen as the ideal fit for.

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Giants still targeting D.J. Reader

The distinction between the two positions is critical. While the three-technique focuses on penetration and disruption, the nose tackle anchors the defense, controls gaps, and absorbs blocks. Losing Lawrence left a void in both areas, and the Giants are working methodically to rebuild that structure.

D.J. Reader, widely regarded as one of the better interior defenders available, would give the Giants exactly what they still lack. His addition would not only complement Harris but also solidify the front seven as a whole.

For now, the Giants have taken the first step, but as Duggan’s report makes clear, the mission isn’t finished. If they can land Reader, the defensive line rebuild would go from a work in progress to a much more complete unit heading into the 2026 season.