NY Yankees make rehab decision on Gerrit Cole after strong second start

The New York Yankees have taken another step in the recovery process of Gerrit Cole, transferring his rehab assignment from High-A Hudson Valley to Double-A Somerset as he continues working back from elbow surgery.

According to the Yankees on X, “Today, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of RHP Gerrit Cole from High-A Hudson Valley to Double-A Somerset.” The move comes after New York made roster decisions involving Randal Grichuk and Elmer Rodriguez.

Cole’s second rehab start showed further signs of progress, as he allowed two runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings for the Hudson Valley Renegades. He struck out four batters without issuing a walk, while demonstrating strong command and efficiency, throwing 42 of his 52 pitches for strikes.

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Cole’s rehab progress builds toward higher-level tests

Cole’s workload remains the central focus for the Yankees as they carefully manage his return from the elbow surgery he underwent on March 11 of last year. The procedure sidelined him for the entire 2025 season, making this rehab assignment a crucial stage in his comeback process.

Today, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of RHP Gerrit Cole from High-A Hudson Valley to Double-A Somerset. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 29, 2026

Yankees carefully monitor rotation reintegration timeline

As Cole progresses through Double-A competition, the organization is closely evaluating how he responds to increased intensity and sharper lineups. For now, the Yankees remain focused on gradually building his workload to ensure long-term stability.

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