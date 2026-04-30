Who and when are the NY Knicks playing next in 2026 NBA Playoffs after eliminating Hawks?

The New York Knicks have officially eliminated the Atlanta Hawks from the 2026 NBA playoffs, securing their spot in the next round after a hard-fought opening series. The team now shifts its focus to the Eastern Conference Semifinals that will be start on May 19, where they await the winner of the ongoing clash between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Currently, the Celtics hold a 3-2 series advantage over the 76ers, placing them just one win away from a second-round date with New York. The Knicks will use this time to rest and prepare for whichever powerhouse emerges, that series could be played in Boston or New York.

Advancing to the final stage of the East is a major goal for this roster, especially after the heartbreak of the 2024-25 season. That year, the Knicks’ deep playoff run was cut short in the conference finals by the Indiana Pacers, who defeated them in six games with a final series score of 4-2.

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Knicks’ conference semifinal history and championship drought

Over the last 10 seasons, the Knicks have reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals three times prior to this year, appearing in 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25. While they successfully advanced past this round in 2025 to reach the conference finals, they suffered a second-round exit in 2024 at the hands of the Pacers in a seven-game series.

The franchise has navigated several rebuilding periods over the past decade, only finding consistent playoff success in recent years. Despite this recent resurgence against the Hawks, the ultimate prize has eluded the city for over half a century, as fans in the Bronx and across the city remain hungry for a return to the league’s mountaintop.

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The New York Knicks last won an NBA championship in 1973, which marked the second of two titles in franchise history. With more than 50 years passing since they last hoisted the trophy, this current 2026 squad is determined to break that long-standing drought and bring a title back to Madison Square Garden.