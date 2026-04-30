Red Sox call up Jake Bennett for MLB debut after Nate Eaton roster move amid struggles

The Boston Red Sox continue searching for answers early in the 2026 season, making a key roster move by promoting pitching prospect Jake Bennett for his Major League debut while optioning Nate Eaton to Triple-A. With a 12-19 record, Boston is under pressure to stabilize its pitching staff and regain momentum.

“The #RedSox today optioned INF/OF Nate Eaton to Triple-A Worcester,” the team announced on X, confirming the roster adjustment involving Nate Eaton. Shortly after, MassLive’s Chris Cotillo reported that the move clears the way for Bennett to take the mound against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park in what will be his first MLB start.

Boston’s difficult start, combined with the firing of Alex Cora and his emotional Red Sox farewell, along with recent internal changes, has created urgency around finding solutions from within. Bennett’s promotion reflects both immediate need and long-term evaluation as the organization looks for stability in its rotation.

Advertisement

Bennett earns opportunity after dominant minor league stretch

Bennett has been one of the most effective pitchers at the Triple-A level this season, posting a 0.86 ERA across five starts with Worcester. The left-hander has allowed just two earned runs over 21 innings while adding 16 strikeouts, showing strong command and consistency.

The #RedSox today optioned INF/OF Nate Eaton to Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 30, 2026

Acquired from the Washington Nationals in exchange for Luis Perales, Bennett’s progress has been closely monitored following his recovery from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him in 2024. His strong return in 2025 and continued development in 2026 positioned him as a logical option once the Red Sox needed pitching depth.

Advertisement

Rotation concerns force Boston to rely on youth

The Red Sox initially planned for Garrett Crochet to start, but his placement on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation forced a late adjustment. With limited depth available, the team turned to Bennett, who had been held out of his scheduled minor league start to remain ready for a potential call-up.

SurveyWill Jake Bennett make an immediate impact in his MLB debut? Will Jake Bennett make an immediate impact in his MLB debut? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Boston’s pitching struggles have been a major factor in its slow start, and Bennett now steps into a situation where immediate contribution could be crucial. While expectations remain measured, his debut offers the Red Sox a chance to inject fresh energy into a rotation in need of answers.