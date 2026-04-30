NY Giants keeping in touch with Odell Beckham Jr. but have nothing to show for it

Rumors of a reunion between the New York Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. are running wild across the NFL. Senior vice president and general manager Joe Schoen didn’t beat around the bush when asked about them, though his answer may not be exactly what fans of Big Blue wanted to hear.

“No updates on that,” Schoen commented on Beckham Jr. during an appearance on NFL Network’s The Insiders. “We worked him out a couple of weeks ago and he did a good job. Odell is a guy we had in for a workout. We’ll continue to have conversations with his camp and see where it goes. We’re always looking to get better.”

Schoen’s latest statement mirrors a report around the NFL that suggests the Giants’ reunion with Beckham Jr. depends on fit, and not just interest. It’s become clear both sides are interested, but it’s now a matter of whether the two are compatible. They were a decade ago, but a lot has changed since.

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Giants will continue to explore nose tackle market

The fact the Giants will lose Darius Slayton for weeks amid the Odell rumors only adds to the buzz. However, the G-Men have made it clear their priority is addressing the interior of the defensive line after Dexter Lawrence’s trade. D.J. Reader is the main name to watch, and the New York Giants could face one less competitor for him after the Baltimore Ravens secured Calais Campbell.

Odell Beckham Jr. wants to return to the NY Giants.

Regardless, the front office in East Rutherford isn’t placing all of its eggs in one basket. Schoen made that clear during his latest interview. Wherever there’s a position in need of reinforcements, the Giants will be all over it.

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Still, they mustn’t overstretch themselves, as they may turn into a jack of all trades, master of none. Only a thin line separates them from such an abyss, and offseason greed may well push them overboard.

Odell’s numbers

Beckham Jr. didn’t play a single snap in the 2025 NFL season and was limited to nine appearances in 2024. John Harbaugh coached him back in 2023 on the Baltimore Ravens and spoke highly of Odell, but he remains wary about a commitment.

Ever since Beckham left the Big Apple, he’s only surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in a season once. That was during his first year in Cleveland in 2019. It was also the last time he stayed healthy through an entire season. Since 2020, Beckham has tallied 1,476 total receiving yards. That makes for an average of 369 yards per year (considering he missed the entire 2022 and 2025 seasons).

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With such numbers, it’s clear Beckham Jr. will have to ask for a very low price on his next contract. He signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Miami Dolphins back in 2024, but even that price tag might be asking too much from Schoen and the Giants.