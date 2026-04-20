NY Giants could reportedly part ways with GM Joe Schoen after 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants decided to do a 180-turn when they hired John Harbaugh as head coach. That decision might cost Joe Schoen his general manager job as soon as the 2026 NFL Draft madness ends.

According to New York Daily’s Pat Leonard, “while Schoen is still running the scouting staff and working some phones, the bulk of the Giants’ operation otherwise reports to [Dawn] Aponte.” This points to Schoen’s seat getting warmer and warmer.

When John Harbaugh signed with the Giants, it was well-publicized that Harbaugh didn’t want to answer to Schoen, and it’s written in the signed contract. Also, Harbaugh hired Dawn Aponte as the Giants’ senior vice president of football operations and strategy.

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Harbaugh could take advantage of Schoen’s poor track record

Schoen has been viral for doing the wrong moves, like giving Daniel Jones a massive contract when he didn’t deserve it, or letting Saquon Barkley leave without even trying to keep him. He also has a poor relationship with players. Last March, polling among players gave Schoen a D+ grade.

Head coach John Harbaugh of the NY Giants

Add that to Harbaugh disregarding him and pretty much hiring his successor. It wouldn’t shock anyone if Schoen is actually gone. Though it’s just a report not a move set in stone, Schoen’s tenure hasn’t been exactly successful to warrant him a full job security.

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Schoen does have an ace under his sleeve

His authority over Harbaugh is not be respected. The players are not on his side either. However, Leonard reported that Schoen does have a great relationship with many in the Giants’ ownership group. That, alongside a great job in the 2026 NFL Draft, could be the only salvation for Schoen.