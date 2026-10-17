NY Giants DT DJ Reader dominates as 2nd-best interior lineman in 2026 NFL season

The New York Giants have found a gem in the trenches in the name of DJ Reader, who is excelling in his role.

The New York Giants defense has found an anchor in the trenches, and the analytics community is taking notice. Interior defensive lineman DJ Reader is proving to be one of the most dominant forces in the league.

Currently ranking as Pro Football Focus’s (PFF) 2nd highest-graded interior defensive lineman with an elite 85.8 overall grade, Reader is elite. For a team looking to restore its identity up front after trading away Dexter Lawrence, Reader has been stunning.

Stopping the run and forcing opposing offenses into predictable long-yardage situations has long been a headache for front offices trying to build a modern defense. Without a true game-disruptor in the middle, linebackers get swallowed by climbs to the second level, leaving massive gaps in run support.

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Dissecting DJ Reader’s dominance

Earning an 85.8 overall grade from PFF requires consistent efficiency across every single snap, leaving zero room for plays off. DJ Reader combines an absurdly high run defense with constant interior pocket collapse that forces quarterbacks off their spots.

His ability to hold ground in A-gap responsibilities directly empowers linebackers to flow freely to the football, serving as the unsung engine behind the entire defensive system. To make it sweeter for the G-Men, he is graded one place above former Giant Dexter Lawrence, who was traded in the offseason.

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Reader’s impact is strategic for the NY Giants

From a defensive strategy standpoint, having a player of this caliber alters how coordinators game-plan week in and week out. The Giants can comfortably commit extra coverage defenders to the backend, knowing DJ Reader can single-handedly clog run lanes.

As offensive coordinators continue scrambling to find answers for his anchor capability, DJ Reader remains one of the most important puzzle piece in the Giants trenches.

Key takeaways

DJ Reader earns an 85.8 overall PFF grade , ranking 2nd among interior defensive linemen.

, ranking 2nd among interior defensive linemen. Reader ranks one spot above former Giants star Dexter Lawrence in PFF grading .

. DJ Reader clogs run lanes so the Giants can commit extra coverage defenders downfield.