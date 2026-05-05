NY Rangers drop two spots and will pick No. 5 in NHL Draft: Potential selections

After the conclusion of the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery, the New York Rangers have learned they will select with the fifth overall pick in the upcoming draft.

The luck of the NHL Draft Lottery wasn’t on Chris Drury and the New York Rangers‘ side. Despite finishing with the third-worst record in the 2025-26 NHL season, the Blueshirts dropped two spots and now own the fifth overall pick in the upcoming draft. Instead, the Toronto Maple Leafs have secured the No. 1 selection.

With the No. 5 pick, the Rangers face endless possibilities. However, they will most likely be off the race for the top prospects: Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg. They are often considered 1A and 1B. Teams probably can’t go wrong by drafting any of the two. Whoever Toronto drafts first, San Jose will gladly take the remaining one—or move down to instead target a defenseman.

For the Rangers, however, the decision isn’t that easy. Whom they draft will depend entirely on what the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks (No. 3 and No. 4, respectively) do. Based on Elite Prospects‘ power rankings of the upcoming class, the Rangers will most likely be choosing between defensemen Chase Reid, Keaton Verhoeff, and Carson Carels, and forwards Caleb Malhotra, Tynan Lawrence, Viggo Bjorck, and Ethan Belchetz.

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That is, obviously, subject to change and will depend on how draft night unfolds. It will be interesting to see how New York rates these players and whom it believes to be the best player available when it is on the clock at No. 5 in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Head coach Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers

Top 10 in upcoming NHL Draft

The 2026 NHL Draft Lottery had fans at the edge of their seats. Against all odds, the Maple Leafs came away with the first overall pick. However, the San Jose Sharks may actually be the biggest winners.

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For the fourth year in a row, the Sharks will draft inside the top 5 (2nd overall 2024, 1st overall 2023, 4th overall 2022). With the Sharks winning the second draw of the night, the first 16 picks of the upcoming draft were decided. Toronto picks first, San Jose second, and Vancouver—which held the best odds to win the lottery coming in—will go third.

1st overall: Toronto Maple Leafs

2nd overall: San Jose Sharks

3rd overall: Vancouver Canucks

4th overall: Chicago Blackhawks

5th overall: New York Rangers

6th overall: Calgary Flames

7th overall: Seattle Kraken

8th overall: Winnipeg Jets

9th overall: Florida Panthers

10th overall: Nashville Predators

The St. Louis Blues own the No. 11 pick, as well as the 15th overall (via Detroit). The New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders go back-to-back at 12th and 13th, whereas the Columbus Blue Jackets select at 14th overall, and the Washington Capitals at 16th.

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When is the NHL Draft?

The 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held on June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. If the Sabres can keep their red-hot form going in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the draft may actually take place in the home of the reigning champions.