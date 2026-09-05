NY Giants find hidden gem in rookie Jack Kelly as defense hopes to take a leap in 2026

The New York Giants defense must be a good unit and to help them, rookie Jack Kelly could be a hidden gem.

The New York Giants are pulling off a huge rebuild. Integral, from both offense and defense. Hence, every time an unexpected player starts to shine, it’s big news for the team. Especially if that unexpected player is a rookie, like Jack Kelly, who is showing off.

According to Art Stapleton of USA Today, rookie linebacker Jack Kelly “has made plays everytime he’s gotten an opportunity“ this summer. Kelly also impressed during preseason, as he had three tackles and helped force a sack of JJ McCarthy in the first game.

PFF gave Kelly a preseason grade of 81.4. Kelly is in prime position to shine as the Giants will welcome any impact player, especially if he is a drafted addition. Kelly could climb into a greater role than expected.

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NY Giants linebacker depth chart

All the spotlight goes to first-round pick Arvell Reese, who has been shining in his own light. Jack Kelly, who is a sixth-rounder, though, can overcome plenty of other players with his output.

WLB: Arvell Reese / Zaire Barnes

MLB: Tremaine Edmunds / Jack Kelly / Micah McFadden

/ Micah McFadden LOLB: Brian Burns / Chauncey Golston

ROLB: Abdul Carter / Kayvon Thibodeaux

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Jack Kelly profile

A sixth-round pick coming out of BYU, Kelly is a speedy, aggressive linebacker. He recorded 10 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss during his last season in college. Kelly excels at blitzing too. A versatile player, Kelly can line on the weak side or on the edge.

He is a leader, represented by his two-year captaincy at BYU, and has high IQ. His brain for football was very well-graded by The Athletic. With huge upside, Kelly could perfectly be a future star for John Harbaugh and the Giants.