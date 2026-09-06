NY Giants make big contract decision on Jon Runyan before Week 1 game vs Cowboys

The New York Giants have made a major decision regarding one of the most important pieces of their offensive line just days before their Week 1 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. After a strong training camp and preseason, veteran guard Jon Runyan has earned a contract extension that keeps him in New York as part of the team’s long-term plans.

Runyan entered the offseason with his future in New York far from guaranteed. There was a legitimate possibility that the Giants could move on from the veteran guard as they reshaped their offensive line, but his performance throughout the summer changed the conversation. Runyan established himself as a reliable starter and ultimately played his way into a new deal.

The timing of the move is also significant because the Giants are about to begin the second year of the Jaxson Dart era with one of the biggest tests possible. New York will host the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 1, and keeping continuity up front is critical for a young quarterback. Runyan will now be part of the group responsible for keeping Dart protected.

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What is Jon Runyan’s new contract with the Giants?

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Giants and Runyan have agreed to a two-year extension. The deal includes a massive amount of guaranteed money, showing just how quickly Runyan’s situation changed after his strong summer with the team. “Guard Jon Runyan and the Giants reached agreement today on a two-year, $22 million extension that includes $21.5 million guaranteed.”

The extension represents a major vote of confidence from Joe Schoen and John Harbaugh. The Giants made improving the offensive line one of their priorities after the new coaching regime arrived, adding experienced veterans such as Isaac Seumalo and John Simpson while also drafting offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa. Runyan is now another important piece of that broader effort to build a stronger unit around Dart.

That investment is especially important because the Giants cannot afford to leave their young quarterback exposed. Dart enters the season with enormous expectations, and protecting him will be one of the most important responsibilities for an offensive line that is expected to be significantly better than it has been in recent years. Runyan’s experience and familiarity with the system give New York another reliable presence in the interior.

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Runyan has also earned the opportunity on the field. He started all 16 games for the Giants in 2025 and has been a consistent presence since arriving in New York, making this extension a continuation of the stability he has provided rather than simply a reward for potential.

The Giants are clearly betting on continuity as they prepare for the Cowboys. With Runyan now secured, New York has locked up another key member of its offensive line while making it clear that the veteran guard is part of the team’s plans beyond Week 1. What once looked like a possible roster decision has instead turned into a major long-term commitment before the Giants even take the field against Dallas.