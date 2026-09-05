NY Giants’ Cam Skattebo promises to ‘punish’ Cowboys in Week 1 of 2026 NFL season

Cam Skattebo is making a huge statement as the New York Giants prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

The New York Giants have a divisional rivalry showdown with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Of course, controversial running back Cam Skattebo vowed to bring harm to the Lone-Star team defense.

Skattebo appeared on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams, and didn’t mince his words. “It’s going to feel awesome. It’s going to be punishment to the defense,” Skattebo said about facing the Cowboys.

Then, Skattebo threw a classic line that pretty much defines what Skattebo is: a tough runner. “I’ve been hitting my own teammates for about three months now, so I am tired of it. I’m ready to play football against someone else.”

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Skattebo has literally fought all the way to this moment

Whether it’s fighting to recover from a gruesome leg injury he suffered, or actually starting fights at John Harbaugh’s practices, the fact is he is a fiery player. Now, he can at least focus on a divisional nemesis like the Cowboys.

During his rookie year, Skattebo faced the Cowboys once. Skattebo recorded 45 rushing yards on 11 attempts and one touchdown. While he scored, Skattebo will surely want to get more yards against the Cowboys in Week 1.

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Skattebo’s rookie stats

In 2025, a rookie Skattebo only played eight games as he suffered a season-ending injury. However, he made his mark. Skattebo finished his rookie season with 101 rush attempts, 410 yards, five touchdowns, and an additional 24 catches for 207 receiving yards and a further two TDs.