Steelers reportedly set deadline for Aaron Rodgers to make final decision on his future

Aaron Rodgers has yet to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2026 NFL season. As a matter of fact, the future Hall of Fame quarterback hasn’t even officially announced his decision to return for his 22nd season. The Steelers have mustered the patience of a saint, but they may be starting to lose their cool.

“If Rodgers hasn’t given them a decision by May 18, [the Steelers’] patience will start to turn into frustration, and maybe something more,” Gerry Dulac reported on Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. On May 18, the Steelers‘ organized team activities (OTAs) for the 2026 campaign will start.

Pittsburgh had hoped things would be different this time around. Last year, Rodgers didn’t sign with the Steelers until June 5, right on cue for the start of minicamp. If A-Rod doesn’t comply with the team’s deadline, there’s a very good chance the story repeats itself in the Burgh.

Advertisement

That is, however, if the Steelers don’t have a sudden change of heart and grow uninterested in Rodgers. In the City of Bridges, the four-time MVP may burn bridges if he isn’t careful or empathetic with the organization. Naive or not, Pittsburgh is still counting on Rodgers to show up and lead the Steelers in the 2026 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers have made moves with Rodgers in mind

If the Steelers and Rodgers don’t reunite for the 2026 NFL campaign, it’d be a shocker. It’d also be quite frustrating for the brass in Pittsburgh. The Steelers’ NFL Draft may have been built with Rodgers in mind, which only adds more pressure on the team to secure its starting QB.

Advertisement

Even the hiring of head coach Mike McCarthy may have been a means of keeping Rodgers on their good side. However, for as much trouble as the Black and Yellow have gone through to keep A-Rod happy, the 42-year-old signal-caller hasn’t been as straightforward with the franchise.

Fans are growing tired of Rodgers

Many fans want Pittsburgh to move on, and the fact Rodgers is still playing hard to get could be the final nail in the coffin for the Terrible Towel-bearers to give up on him. Moreover, Rodgers’ last memory in a Steelers uniform is far from an encouraging one.

The Houston Texans bullied Rodgers and the Steelers in a 30–6 rout in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. Rodgers completed 17 of 33 pass attempts for 146 yards and one interception in what was Mike Tomlin’s last game as head coach in the Burgh. Although McCarthy’s arrival can help Rodgers find his best football again, the prospect isn’t looking too promising.

Advertisement

Perhaps Pittsburgh is better off with Will Howard or Drew Allar under center. As it stands, at least the Steelers know those two actually want to play football and represent the six-time Super Bowl champions. When it comes to Rodgers, that isn’t as convincing, and Pittsburgh is only left guessing.