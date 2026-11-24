Greg Newsome is one of the key players in the secondary of the New York Giants, led by John Harbaugh.

The New York Giants’ odds of winning the NFC East have improved following their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the win came at a cost. John Harbaugh confirmed that Greg Newsome suffered a serious high ankle sprain and will miss “multiple weeks,” according to NFL insider Dan Duggan on X.

Currently sitting atop their division, the G-Men will have to deal with a significant loss in their secondary. Harbaugh must now evaluate his options to replace one of the team’s most consistent and best-performing players through the first 11 weeks of the 2026 season.

The Indianapolis Colts are next on the schedule, and the coaching staff already knows that Newsome won’t be available. At such a crucial point in the season for the Giants, being without one of their top players for multiple games could prove decisive.

Advertisement

Newsome has delivered for the Giants this season

Greg Newsome has completely crushed expectations in his debut season with the Giants. After arriving on a modest one-year, $8 million “prove-it” deal, he quickly locked down a starting spot and became a key piece of a Big Blue passing defense that ranks top-five in the league.

Harbaugh said Greg Newsome has a serious high-ankle sprain and he will miss "multiple weeks" — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 23, 2026

Through nine starts, Newsome has racked up 35 total tackles (26 solo), eight passes defensed (second on the team behind Deonte Banks), and an interception, while holding opposing quarterbacks to an impressive 62.0 passer rating when targeted. His sticky coverage paid off big time—New York rewarded him with a three-year, $46 million extension in early November.

Advertisement

The leading candidate to replace Newsome

Change the strategy or replace him player for player? These are decisions John Harbaugh will have to carefully consider ahead of the team’s visit to Lucas Oil Stadium. For now, Colton Hood is listed as Greg Newsome’s replacement on the Giants’ depth chart.

Colton Hood #12 of the New York Giants.

Key takeaways

John Harbaugh reveals Greg Newsome will be out at least for 2 weeks .

. Greg Newsome suffered a serious high ankle sprain against Jacksonville Jaguars.

against Jacksonville Jaguars. New York Giants will visit Indianapolis Colts on Week 12.