NY Giants, John Harbaugh accept inevitable scenario with DL Roy Robertson-Harris

The New York Giants, led by John Harbaugh, made an important decision regarding Roy Robertson-Harris ahead of what lies ahead.

The New York Giants continue their preparation during the 2026 NFL training camp and want to be in the best possible shape heading into the season. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, John Harbaugh and his staff decided to place Roy Robertson-Harris on injured reserve, as he was not expected to be in optimal physical condition for the start of the season.

“They were never going to be able to hold a roster spot all summer for a rotational DL who would be out until deep into the season,” Duggan wrote on X. He also addressed the situation of Beaux Collins, who was waived: “Didn’t see Collins get injured. He had fallen way down the depth chart.”

Robertson-Harris suffered a serious injury during an offseason OTA practice. Although he was initially placed on the PUP list, Harbaugh and his staff knew he wouldn’t be back anytime soon.

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What happened to Robertson-Harris?

The Organized Team Activities turned into a major headache for John Harbaugh in some ways. It was during that period that Robertson-Harris suffered a torn Achilles tendon, which is why the defensive lineman will be a significant loss for the G-Men.

Roy Robertson-Harris #95 of the New York Giants looks on prior to the game.

Key loss for New York

During his first season with the Giants in 2025, the veteran defensive lineman served as a reliable rotation player up front, appearing in all 17 regular-season games. Operating primarily as an interior run defender, he recorded 35 total tackles (19 solo stops) and 1 pass defensed while providing steady depth along the defensive line.

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Harbaugh has other options

To fill the void on the interior defensive line, John Harbaugh is expected to rely on internal options such as DJ Reader, Shelby Harris, and Darius Alexander to step up and take on expanded roles in the defensive rotation.