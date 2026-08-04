NY Giants rookie Arvell Reese has John Harbaugh excited after strong training camp

Both Arvell Reese and John Harbaugh are two of the new faces in the New York Giants organization, a team currently going through a rebuilding process in the NFL.

The New York Giants have recently had offensive issues during practices, but on the other hand, they have reasons to be optimistic. Even more so head coach John Harbaugh, who was very encouraged by Arvell Reese‘s performance on defense, as the rookie has shown very few mistakes during training camp.

“Very encouraged. I think he looked good today from what I could see. I can’t wait to see the tape, but he’s playing really well. He’s been playing well the whole camp since he got here,” the head coach told reporters.

“You see the talent, obviously. I think he’s very sharp for a first-year guy. He gets things right pretty much all the time, makes very few mistakes. He’s a very serious-minded guy, and he’s very determined. I mean, he’s doing things well.”

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The Giants are currently going through the toughest stage of the 2026 training camp and hope to be in the best possible shape for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. Clearly, Arvell Reese is making a strong case to become a starter for the G-Men.

Arvell Reese of Ohio State celebrates after being selected fifth overall pick.

A somewhat ‘sloppy’ training camp for the Giants

It is clear that this stage of preparation is when teams must clean up all kinds of mistakes in order to be in the best possible shape for the start of the NFL season. The latest practices have raised concerns for John Harbaugh, with several pre-snap issues on both the defensive and offensive sides of the ball.

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With time still remaining before their Week 1 debut on September 13 against the Cowboys, it remains to be seen whether the new coaching staff will be able to fix things in East Rutherford. This team made significant moves to become a strong contender in the NFC East.

Can Arvell Reese earn a starting role under Harbaugh?

If rookie linebacker Arvell Reese earns a starting spot in the New York Giants’ front seven, his combination of length, athletic range, and explosive pass-rushing instincts would bring a fresh, dynamic edge to a defense retooling around key pass rushers like Tremaine Edmunds, Brian Burns and Abdul Carter.

Reese plugging in as an aggressive off-ball or edge defender allows coordinator Dennard Wilson to generate disruptive pressure, creating favorable single-coverage scenarios on the outside for a secondary anchored by a defensive star in resurging Deonte Banks.