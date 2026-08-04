NY Giants see Isaiah Likely as Jaxson Dart’s safety net for 2026 NFL season

Isaiah Likely has been forming an unmatched connection with Jaxson Dart, something that the New York Giants are very happy to see.

When Isaiah Likely reunited with John Harbaugh on the New York Giants, they expected the tight end to form chemistry with quarterback Jaxson Dart and it seems like they nailed it.

Art Stapleton of USA Today stated that the QB and the TE are absolutely hitting it off. “The connection between Jaxson Dart and Isaiah Likely is obvious. I think Wan’Dale Robinson last year was the safety net. I think Isaiah Likely is the guy he’s going to go to. Probably will lead the team in targets this year.”

Leading the targets on a team with Malik Nabers might be a concerning sign of the WRs on the Giants. However, it was still a highly-revamped WR room. Likely is a top-tier tight end and Dart seems comfortable looking for him.

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Likely needs a bounceback season

Last season, Theo Johnson was a good tight end for the Giants but Likely is really talented. However, he needs a bounceback season. In 2025, he played 14 games, started just seven and marked career-lows in targets, catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

Art Stapleton:



"The connection between Jaxson Dart and Isaiah Likely is obvious. I think Wan'Dale Robinson last year was the safety net. I think Isaiah Likely is the guy he's going to go to. Probably will lead the team in targets this year."



(Via All In Podcast) pic.twitter.com/yaqZWyq91m — Big Blue Film Room (@BigBlueFilmRoom) August 4, 2026

Having said that, he shared targets and snaps with Mark Andrews. In this case, he is very much a better tight end than Theo Johnson, though Johnson is very serviceable. Likely could have a big season.

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Dart needs safety blankets

Dart had a great rookie season, but he is in need of avoiding a sophomore slump. Having a short-yardage, safe blanket like Likely will clearly help him avoid mistakes or throwing caution to the wind.