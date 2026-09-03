NY Giants’ John Harbaugh confirms important injury update on center Bryan Hudson before game vs Cowboys

The New York Giants and John Harbaugh received an encouraging update on offensive lineman Bryan Hudson after the backup center was held out of Wednesday’s practice.

Hudson is an important piece of New York’s offensive line depth heading into the 2026 season, particularly at center. While John Michael Schmitz is expected to open the season as the starter, Hudson is one injury away from becoming a critical part of the Giants’ offense.

With Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys approaching in what should be a blockbuster matchup within the NFC East, Harbaugh provided some clarity on Hudson’s status.

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John Harbaugh says Bryan Hudson’s injury is not serious

John Harbaugh was asked whether Bryan Hudson practiced and if the New York Giants could provide an update on the offensive lineman. “He did not (practice). He was held out by the trainers today, but it’s not serious.”

That is positive news for the Giants. Hudson did not participate in practice, but the decision was made by the team’s trainers and Harbaugh made it clear that the issue is not considered serious. Still, the Giants will likely continue monitoring Hudson closely as they prepare for the regular-season opener.

What’s the Giants’ depth chart at center?

Bryan Hudson enters the season as a key depth option behind John Michael Schmitz at center. Schmitz is expected to be the Giants’ starting center, but having a reliable backup at the position is particularly important because of the responsibilities the center has in the offense.

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That becomes even more important for Jaxson Dart, who will begin his second season as the Giants’ starting QB. If Schmitz were to suffer an injury, Hudson could immediately be thrust into a prominent role protecting the young quarterback.

Did Bryan Hudson made Giants’ 53-man roster?

Yes. Bryan Hudson’s importance was reflected in the New York Giants’ decision to keep him on the final 53-man roster. His path to this point has been unconventional.

Hudson entered the NFL in 2024 as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions. He was released by Detroit a few months later and subsequently joined the New England Patriots, although his time there was also brief.

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Since that 2024 season, Hudson has continued his NFL journey with the Giants, moving between the practice squad and active roster while working to establish himself within the organization. Now, he has secured a spot on New York’s 53-man roster and is positioned as an important backup on the offensive line.