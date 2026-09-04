The Kansas City Chiefs are entering the 2026 NFL season with something they have not had to deal with in years: doubt. After reaching the Super Bowl in 2024, Kansas City suffered a stunning collapse last season, finishing 6-11 and missing the playoffs entirely. Patrick Mahomes also saw his season end early after suffering a serious knee injury, making the offseason a major test for both the quarterback and the franchise.

Now, however, Mahomes believes the Chiefs are ready to turn the page. The star quarterback has made an impressive recovery from the ACL and LCL injuries that ended his 2025 campaign, and he appears on track to return for Kansas City’s Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos. With the season opener approaching, Mahomes is sending a clear message that the Chiefs do not intend to look like the team that disappointed a year ago.

Mahomes’ comments also provide an important clue about Kansas City’s mindset heading into 2026. Rather than trying to simply recreate the team that dominated the NFL for years, the quarterback believes this group can develop its own identity while bringing back the same level of dominance. And with Super Bowl expectations still surrounding Mahomes and the Chiefs, his latest message sounds like a warning to the rest of the league.

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Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes believes the Kansas City Chiefs are ready to bounce back during the 2026 NFL season. Although they’re in a very tough AFC West, the quarterback sent a big warning.

“I think it’s just the bad taste that we have from last season. It didn’t go the way we wanted to. Coach Reid talked about that, but, we learned from it. We’ve gotten better. I’ve worked to get to this point right here and be ready to go for the season. I’m just as hungry as everybody. We’re going to go out there with the mindset that we’re going a new version of the Chiefs that goes out there and dominates the same way the old one did.”

That is a significant statement from Mahomes because it shows that the Chiefs are not treating last season as an isolated failure. The 6-11 record exposed problems that had rarely been seen during the Mahomes era, while the quarterback’s knee injury added another layer of adversity. Kansas City now has to prove that the disappointing 2025 season was a setback rather than the beginning of a larger decline.

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For Mahomes, the path back begins with his own return to the field. After months of rehabilitation, the quarterback is expected to lead the Chiefs against Denver in Week 1, giving Kansas City an immediate opportunity to show whether this “new version” can live up to his words. If Mahomes is healthy and the team has genuinely learned from last season, the Chiefs could quickly remind the NFL why they remained one of the league’s defining teams for so long.