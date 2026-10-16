NY Giants, John Harbaugh face tough challenge in Week 6 vs Saints as CB room is hit with injuries

The New York Giants and John Harbaugh will have to adapt against the New Orleans Saints regarding their secondary.

The New Orleans Saints have an explosive passing offense, and hence, John Harbaugh and his New York Giants will be in for a treat as their cornerbacks are swamped with injuries.

Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, both defensive backs Colton Hood and Tyler Nubin are pretty much done for the week. Duggan stated that it’s “safe to rule them out” for this week’s game vs the Saints. Hence, Harbaugh will have to adjust and adapt on the secondary.

Colton Hood is dealing with a concussion and it seems like he won’t be able to pass the concussion protocol. Meanwhile, Nubin is dealing with a neck injury and haven’t practiced at all this week.

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Colton Hood has not lived up to the hype

Many labeled Colton Hood as a first-round talent. Hence, when the Giants took him up early in the second, it was seen like a bargain. However, through five games, in which he’s started two of them, it’s not been great.

Hood has been targetted 13 times, and quarterbacks have completed 10 of those passes for 102 yards, three touchdowns, and a 138.5 passer rating. He has not been the lockdown corner he was supposed to be.

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How has Tyler Nubin fared in 2026?

The Saints have Chris Olave as their main weapon. He is unguardable. Not having Nubin could actually be very detrimental for the Giants. The safety has started all four games, allowed just a 505 completion, and is yet to allow a touchdown.

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