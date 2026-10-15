NY Giants’ John Harbaugh hints at bigger role for J.J. McCarthy against Saints

The New York Giants could have a bigger role in mind for J.J. McCarthy when they face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Head coach John Harbaugh has acknowledged that the quarterback package used in the team’s previous game may not represent everything New York has prepared for its new addition, leaving the door open for more playing time.

McCarthy made his Giants debut against the Washington Commanders, appearing in a limited number of snaps as the team explored ways to use his skill set. With Jameis Winston remaining the starting quarterback, McCarthy’s role is not expected to involve replacing the veteran under center, but the Giants are looking for ways to make their offense less predictable.

Harbaugh’s latest comments suggest the coaching staff is willing to expand McCarthy’s involvement if the situation calls for it. The Giants are preparing to face the Saints while continuing to evaluate how their available quarterbacks can contribute, and the coach made clear that the initial package was not necessarily the limit of what McCarthy could do.

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Will J.J. McCarthy play for Giants vs Saints?

J.J. McCarthy might play in certain situation for the Giants against the Saints. When asked about the benefits of the package designed for McCarthy, John Harbaugh described it as a change of pace for the offense.

He also indicated that the plays shown against Washington may represent only part of the team’s plans, suggesting there could be more options available for the quarterback against New Orleans.

“The benefits of it? It’s a change of pace. What you saw is probably not all we have for him right now. Whether or not he’s out there or not will be determined based on whatever happens. But we’ll see if it’s something that can help us.”

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Harbaugh also explained why the Giants want to explore different ways to use the players on their roster, emphasizing that the coaching staff will continue looking for opportunities to help the team win.

“One thing about it, to me, it’s like, what’s the benefit of not doing everything you can to use all the guys you have? We’re always going to be searching for opportunities to use our players, give them an opportunity to help us win games. I think we’d be negligent if we didn’t try to do that.”

His comments do not guarantee more snaps for McCarthy against the Saints, but they leave open the possibility of an expanded role depending on the game situation.

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