John Harbaugh impregnates key factor on NY Giants, according to Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty

John Harbaugh's arrival to the New York Giants will bring the team a key identity according to Devin McCourty.

The arrival of John Harbaugh to the New York Giants has created too much buzz. For three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, the head coach brings more than just better schemes.

Devin McCourty won three Super Bowls, but he also played against John Harbaugh’s teams many times. Hence, he knows the toll it takes to play against the new Giants head coach.

“You can’t get bullied… It was their trademark… When you walk away they want you to say ‘hey, you just played against the New York Football Giants and it felt like I was in bad street fight,” McCourty said to Giants Huddle.

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How physical are Harbaugh teams?

John Harbaugh teams are extremely physical, built on a foundational identity of toughness, power schemes, and dominating the line of scrimmage. That’s what Harbaugh impregnates in his teams.

Harbaugh prioritizes large, imposing players across the roster, such as drafting massive road-grading offensive linemen and big-bodied wide receivers who excel at blocking and winning jump balls.

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The Giants face a tough division

The defenses of divisional rivals Cowboys, Commanders, and Eagles are all poised to be better than last year. Hence, the Giants need to enforce their defense too. They can’t allow to be the worst defense in the NFL.

As for offenses, all offenses look like high-octane units if healthy. However, it is possible that the Giants’ one is the one with the most to gain, but also the most question marks.