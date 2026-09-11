NY Giants confirm Malik Nabers’ injury report for game vs Cowboys in Week 1

The New York Giants have officially listed Malik Nabers as questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, keeping the biggest mystery surrounding the highly anticipated NFC East matchup alive. Nabers was a full participant in practice throughout the week, but the Giants have stopped short of confirming that their star wide receiver will return to the field in Week 1.

The designation comes after Nabers made it clear that the final decision about whether he plays will ultimately be his. The wide receiver has been working his way back from the torn ACL and meniscus injury that ended his 2025 season, and although his practice participation has been encouraging, he has repeatedly avoided committing to playing against Dallas.

That uncertainty became even more significant after Nabers said he cannot put his career at risk simply because he wants to return. His comments raised questions about whether the Giants star could ultimately choose caution over making his long-awaited comeback in one of the biggest games of the season, making Sunday night’s decision potentially one that comes down to the final hours before kickoff.

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Will Malik Nabers play for Giants vs Cowboys in Week 1?

Being listed as questionable does not mean Malik Nabers will miss the game, especially considering that he practiced fully on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It does, however, confirm that the Giants are leaving his status unresolved heading into the weekend, with the receiver continuing to have significant control over whether he feels ready to take the field.

Nabers’ own words have made this situation particularly fascinating. He has made no secret of how badly he wants to play again, but he also understands that returning from a major knee injury is about more than feeling good during practice. The intensity of an NFL game is different, and his comments about protecting his career suggest he will not make the decision simply because the Giants need him against Dallas.

For the Giants, the stakes are enormous. Nabers is their premier offensive weapon, and his absence would force Jaxson Dart to play without the receiver who was expected to be the centerpiece of the passing attack. If Nabers ultimately decides he is ready, Sunday night could mark his long-awaited return; if he chooses not to risk it, the Giants will have to move forward with Odell Beckham Jr., Darnell Mooney and Malachi Fields taking on larger roles.