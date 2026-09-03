NY Giants’ John Harbaugh reveals update on who will start at CB against Cowboys

The New York Giants have one of the more intriguing position battles on their roster heading into Week 1, and John Harbaugh is not giving opponents many clues about how he plans to handle it.

Greg Newsome II, Paulson Adebo and Deonte Banks have all been part of the conversation at cornerback throughout the summer. However, Newsome’s situation appeared to stand out after he did not play in the Giants’ preseason finale against the New York Jets while Adebo and Banks did.

That led to questions about whether Harbaugh already feels particularly comfortable with what Newsome has shown since joining the Giants. The head coach’s answer was revealing.

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John Harbaugh praises Greg Newsome’s consistency

John Harbaugh made it clear that Newsome’s strong summer has not gone unnoticed. The Giants are confident in the veteran cornerback. “Yeah, we do. He was very, very consistent. Very consistent every single day, same guy, played at a high level. Expect him to play really well.”

That is significant for Newsome as he enters the 2026 season competing for an important role in New York’s secondary. While much of the attention has focused on Adebo and Banks, Harbaugh’s comments suggest Newsome has quietly built a strong case with his day-to-day performance.

The Giants acquired Newsome after he spent the first portion of his career with the Cleveland Browns, and his experience gives New York another proven option in a crowded cornerback room.

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Giants’ CB competition remains wide open

Despite praising Newsome, John Harbaugh refused to provide a definitive answer when asked where the competition currently stands. “It stands where it stands. And we’ll be moving forward with it and see where it goes. How’s that? Is that sufficiently vague? We get some vague questions. So, sometimes I think I should be able to give some vague answers just being fair.”

Harbaugh’s response made one thing clear: the Giants are not ready to reveal exactly how the cornerback rotation will look against the Dallas Cowboys. And that could be intentional.

The competition between Newsome, Adebo and Banks gives the Giants flexibility, allowing them to potentially use different combinations depending on the matchup.

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Who will start for Giants at CB?

John Harbaugh also revealed that the Giants could use a rotation rather than sticking with the same two cornerbacks throughout the game. “It could be that way. It could. Or it could be two guys out there the whole time.”

That leaves several possibilities open for Week 1. The Giants could rotate Newsome, Adebo and Banks during the game, or they could settle on two primary cornerbacks and give them the majority of the snaps.

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Perhaps the most revealing part of Harbaugh’s comments came when he was asked directly whether he planned to name a starter. “I don’t know, probably not. There’s no reason to because if we name the starter then our opponents know how we’re going to go.”