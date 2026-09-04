Isaiah Likely labels NY Giants training camps as ‘mind-boggling’ pre John Harbaugh’s arrival

As a new member of the New York Giants, Isaiah Likely made sure to bring a new energy after the first training camp under John Harbaugh.

John Harbaugh‘s arrival to the New York Giants has shifted the culture almost immediately. That can be seen by new tight end Isaiah Likely‘s reaction to the training camps before the head coach change was made.

Likely is a familiar face to Harbaugh due to their time on the Ravens. Hence, he wasn’t in previous training camps, but he still had an opinion and compared it to the Harbaugh training camp.

“Hearing how Giants training camp was in the past, that was mind-boggling to me. [This year], the guys embraced it. If we’re in the building, it’s all ball.” Basically, it seems like Harbaugh brings huge intensity compared to what former head coach Brian Daboll used to.

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Difference between Daboll and Harbaugh’s Giants

John Harbaugh runs a much more grueling, high-volume training camp than his predecessor, Brian Daboll. Harbaugh likes pushing the limits of the collective bargaining agreement with heavy physical conditioning and frequent consecutive practices.

It's training camp for everyone, including John Harbaughpic.twitter.com/RAKqUhhn1c — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) July 23, 2026

Brian Daboll ran a lighter, more cautious camp with frequent off days. Daboll never scheduled more than three consecutive days of practice, had only four practices lasting over two hours last year, and took 33 days to reach 16 practices. Hence, you can see why Likely was mind-boggled.

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Harbaugh and Daboll’s averages as head coaches

Given that Harbaugh has coached for way longer, tracking each’s records wouldn’t be an exactly fair comparison. Hence, to see which method could end up being better for the team in the long run, it’s time to look at the averages.

Harbaugh has a career 61.4% win average over 18 seasons as head coach. However, in just four seasons as a head coach, Daboll has only a 33.6% win. Still, he got a 2022 Coach of the Year award.