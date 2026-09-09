NY Giants’ John Harbaugh sends warning to Cowboys about Jaxson Dart before Week 1 game

Jaxson Dart is ready for his biggest test yet. John Harbaugh believes the second-year QB has done everything possible to prepare for his first NFL opener against the Cowboys.

The New York Giants are entering Year 2 with Jaxson Dart at quarterback, and head coach John Harbaugh believes his young quarterback is ready for the biggest test of his career. Dart will face his first opener at home ever against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, putting enormous pressure on the QB from the very beginning of the 2026 campaign.

Dart already has experience playing meaningful NFL football, but this will be different. In 2025, Russell Wilson opened the season as the Giants’ starting quarterback, meaning Dart never had to carry the responsibility of being the starter in Week 1. Now, with the organization fully committed to him, the spotlight will be firmly on Dart when New York hosts Dallas at MetLife Stadium.

The Cowboys enter the matchup as favorites, and the Giants are looking to prove that the new Harbaugh era can immediately change the team’s trajectory. For Dart, it is an opportunity to make a statement against a division rival, and Harbaugh’s latest comments suggest the Giants have complete confidence in his preparation heading into the opener.

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John Harbaugh sends clear message to Cowboys about QB Jaxson Dart

John Harbaugh believes Jaxson Dart is as prepared as he could possibly be for his first season opener as an NFL starter. The Giants coach emphasized the amount of work Dart has put in throughout the offseason and training camp, while acknowledging that playing quarterback at the NFL level comes with enormous challenges. For Harbaugh, however, Dart’s preparation and attention to detail have left him confident that the young quarterback is ready for Dallas.

“I know he’s prepared. He couldn’t have prepared any more or work any harder, or been more determined to be ready. I know he knows the game plan. Quarterback’s tough. You know, i’m horrible. I never played quarterback. I was defensive back. Jaxson has done a great job. He’s worked really hard. He’s diligent. He wants to do well. He wants to understand everything inside out. He wants to be sharp and on point. So, he’s prepared to play.”

That confidence is important considering what is at stake for Dart. The Giants drafted him as their potential long-term answer at quarterback, and now the organization is giving him the keys to the offense entering his second NFL season. He will have to deal with the pressure of a primetime division matchup immediately, but the coaching staff believes his preparation has put him in position to handle it.

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Dart has also spent the offseason working extensively within Matt Nagy’s offensive system and against the Giants’ defense, which Harbaugh and the team have viewed as valuable preparation for the regular season. Now the quarterback gets his first chance to show that work translates when the games count, with Dallas providing the first major test of the new Giants era.

For the Cowboys, the message from Harbaugh is clear: the Giants are not entering Week 1 simply hoping their young quarterback can survive. New York believes Dart is ready to deliver an upset, and if the second-year quarterback performs at the level his coach expects, he could make the opener much more difficult for Dallas than many expect. Sunday’s matchup will provide the first real indication of whether Dart is ready to become the face of the Giants’ offense.