Why isn’t Jaxson Dart playing today for NY Giants vs Jets in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3?

The Giants made an important decision about Jaxson Dart for the preseason game against the Jets.

The New York Giants will play their final preseason game of 2026 against the Jets, but Jaxson Dart will not be on the field. John Harbaugh has decided to protect his starting quarterback despite Dart’s extremely limited preseason workload.

The decision is somewhat surprising because the Giants had a legitimate reason to consider playing Dart. The second-year quarterback is preparing to lead the offense into the regular season while learning a new system under offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Dart has received very little live-game action this preseason, meaning Friday’s matchup represented the final opportunity to give him valuable reps before the Giants open the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys in primetime.

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Why isn’t Jaxson Dart playing today vs Jets?

Jaxson Dart will not play against the Jets after Harbaugh decided to give his starting quarterback the night off. The Giants had been weighing whether to give Dart one or two series because of his lack of preseason playing time.

Harbaugh had openly acknowledged that entering a high-stakes regular-season game without recent live-game reps was something the organization needed to consider. However, the Giants ultimately chose caution.

The decision means Dart will enter the regular season without getting the additional game experience that could have helped him adjust to Nagy’s offense. The Giants have undergone significant changes on that side of the ball, making the lack of live reps even more notable.

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Who will play at QB for Giants vs Jets?

With Jaxson Dart out, Jameis Winston and Brandon Allen are expected to handle most of the quarterback snaps for the Giants. Winston’s situation is particularly interesting because he is considered the team’s established QB2 and appears to have his roster spot secured. That could limit how much work he receives, allowing Allen to take on a larger role in the preseason finale.