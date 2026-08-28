Jaxson Dart’s key stat makes Isaiah Likely a name to monitor in the NY Giants offense

Isaiah Likely could see a boost in his stock within the New York Giants thanks to a key stat showing his chemistry with Jaxson Dart.

There has been a lot of talk regarding the New York Giants offense. Jaxson Dart will be under center, but there is reason to believe that new tight end Isaiah Likely could have a massive impact.

In fact, reports earlier stated that Isaiah Likely was Jaxson Dart’s safety net. Now, according to a stat reported by Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Likely’s role might be absolutely solidified as a key piece on the offense.

Per Duggan, Likely was the player with most catches when Jaxson Dart was throwing the ball throughout training camp. Likely had 44 receptions, which is more than double than the second place, Darnell Mooney (18).

Advertisement

The chemistry is there between Dart and Likely

The good thing about having a reliable tight end is that the quarterback will always have a trustworthy player to throw at for decent gain. While usually not available to get 40 yards in a play, tight ends like Likely are giving 15-20 yards on a consistent basis.

Art Stapleton on the Giants slot position after the injury to Calvin Austin:



"You are going to see Isaiah Likely work in that slot spot."



Likely has been Jaxson Dart's most targeted player throughout camp.



Braxton Berrios is also expected to work in the slot.



(Via… pic.twitter.com/xjLzM1W2UA — Big Blue Film Room (@BigBlueFilmRoom) August 26, 2026

Likely’s snaps remain to be seen because he is not a good blocker. Still, when he is on the field, targets will go his way. Hence, he is a weapon that could perfectly be a difference-maker in this offense.

Advertisement

Likely could be a solution to a Giants issue

Calvin Austin III suffered a season-ending ACL tear which left a huge hole in the slot. Likely could solve that issue by lining up there. Given how good of a pass-catcher he is, Likely could make the Giants not miss Austin III at all.