Sergi Roberto reveals former Barcelona teammates’ influence before joining LA Galaxy, MLS

Bolavip asked Sergi Roberto about his former Barcelona teammates' influence behind the decision to join MLS and play for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Watching former Barcelona players in MLS has become a common sight now. Sergi Roberto is the latest name to join the trend, with the 34-year-old taking his talents to the Los Angeles Galaxy.

During his introductory press conference on Thursday, Bolavip asked the versatile Spanish veteran whether he approached his former Barca teammates before making this career decision.

“Yes, I spoke with Luis (Suárez), Jordi (Alba) and Busi (Sergio Busquets),” Roberto responded to Bolavip. “They were all very happy.

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“Especially with Busi, we spoke in Barcelona at the Ciudad Deportiva (Barcelona’s training ground), with him already working as an assistant with Barça B. He had a very good experience in MLS, and he and his family were very happy in the United States. He told me that I would enjoy it immensely and that I would surely be very well, very happy.”

Sergi Roberto, ante mi pregunta para @bolavipus en su presentación en @LAGalaxy: "Sí, hablé con Luis (Suárez), Jordi y Busi. Todos estaban muy contentos. Sobre todo con Busi, hablamos en Barcelona mientras entrenaba en la Ciudad Deportiva, él ya como asistente del Barça B". pic.twitter.com/aB6URfxrWF — Martín O'Donnell (@martinodonnell_) August 27, 2026

Barcelona’s footprint in MLS

The wave of Barcelona stars joining MLS started in the summer of 2023, when Inter Miami announced Sergio Busquets just weeks before confirming the high-profile acquisition of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

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Jordi Alba joined Busquets and Messi shortly after, and in the following transfer window, the group reunited with Luis Suarez. All of them went on to enjoy a fruitful reunion in South Florida, winning the 2025 MLS Cup after enjoying a nice run at that year’s FIFA Club World Cup played on US soil. Busquets and Alba retired after the 2025 season, while Messi and Suarez remain in Miami.

The Galaxy also landed Barcelona academy graduate Riqui Puig in 2022, though injuries have stood on his way recently. Roberto will see more familiar faces around the league, with Robert Lewandowski playing for the Chicago Fire and Antoine Griezmann shining for Orlando City.

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Roberto’s experience before MLS move

Roberto, who recorded 19 goals and 43 assists in 373 appearances for Barcelona, joined the Galaxy as a free agent after spending the last two seasons at Italian side Como, where he was coached by former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas.

Roberto arrives in MLS with an impressive résumé from his time in Spain, having won seven LaLiga championships, two UEFA Champions League trophies, and six Copa del Rey titles, among other team honors.

The Galaxy make another high-profile signing

This is also the latest stellar signing for the Galaxy, who had previously landed Mexican winger Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano—who praised Messi in his first press conference.

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These moves help the organization improve the supporting cast around German star Marco Reus, who already celebrated MLS Cup glory with the Galaxy in 2024. Roberto is joining a team that needs to get results fast, as Greg Vanney’s men sit 12th in the Western Conference standings with 26 points in 22 games.