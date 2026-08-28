Why isn’t Malik Nabers playing today for NY Giants vs Jets in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3?

Malik Nabers won't be available for the Giants against the Jets.

Malik Nabers will not play today when the New York Giants face the Jets in their final preseason game of 2026. John Harbaugh has decided to give the star wide receiver another night off as the team continues to manage his return from a serious knee injury.

Nabers has gone through a lengthy recovery process after suffering the injury in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. Although he has returned to several Giants practices and shown encouraging progress, the organization remains cautious with one of its most important offensive players.

With the regular season approaching, Harbaugh has no reason to take unnecessary risks with Nabers in a preseason game. The Giants would rather have their star receiver continue preparing at his own pace than potentially suffer a setback just days before the games begin to count.

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Why isn’t Malik Nabers playing today vs Jets?

Malik Nabers is sitting out the Giants’ preseason finale because John Harbaugh has opted to prioritize his health and continued recovery. The decision comes despite Nabers already participating in several practices with the team.

His return to the field has been one of the most encouraging developments of the Giants’ offseason, but practicing and playing a competitive NFL game are two very different challenges.

The Giants are particularly careful because of the severity of Nabers’ previous knee injury. There is little to gain from exposing him to unnecessary contact in the preseason, especially when his importance to Jaxson Dart and the entire offense is unquestionable.

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Will Malik Nabers play vs Cowboys in Week 1?

It remains uncertain whether Malik Nabers will be ready to play when the Giants open the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. His recovery has been positive, and his participation in Giants practices is certainly an encouraging sign.

However, Nabers does not yet appear to be completely back to the rhythm required for the intensity of a regular-season NFL game. That makes his status for the opener something to monitor closely over the coming days.