Aaron Judge reportedly eyeing direct return to NY Yankees roster once cleared

The New York Yankees expect Aaron Judge back on the field soon, though questions remain surrounding the timeline and rehab plan for the team captain's return.

Anticipation is building across the New York Yankees fanbase as captain Aaron Judge closes in on a return to the roster, with the team formulating a distinct game plan once he receives final medical clearance.

According to the New York Post‘s Jon Heyman, Judge prefers to bypass a minor-league rehab assignment and activate straight into the Yankees‘ lineup. If that plays out, New York would drop its marquee slugger directly into the high-stakes environment of the regular season’s final stretch.

While players returning from the injured list typically require a tune-up stint in the minors, Judge is eager to rejoin the big-league club immediately as the pennant race heats up and every win counts.

Advertisement

With Giancarlo Stanton sidelined for the remainder of the season, Judge’s return is critical to keeping the offense potent. Even with Ben Rice carrying a heavy load with 35 home runs this year, getting Judge back gives New York the elite MVP-caliber bat it has relied on in recent runs.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees walks on the field.

Judge keeps working on his comeback

Though momentum is building for a swift return, manager Aaron Boone cautioned that the ramp-up process could still hit bumps given how long Judge has been out of action.

Advertisement

Additionally, while Stanton’s injury initially sparked speculation about a shift in Judge’s primary role, Boone noted that his exact usage remains fluid for now. For now, the spotlight stays fixed on his eventual activation into a lineup that has managed to hold the line without him.

Sitting at 75-57 and closing in on a postseason berth, the Yankees are focused on finishing strong. Inserting Judge back into the heart of the order might just provide the final piece New York needs to push for October glory and end its championship drought.