NY Giants make first of many cuts on offense with release of Courtney Jackson

The New York Giants have done enough shopping this offseason. Now, it’s time to trim the roster ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

The New York Giants have had their fun maxing out credit cards and overhauling on every position of need throughout the NFL offseason. However, the hard part has arrived for the G-Men: making roster cuts before obligatory team activities (OTAs) and training camp.

John Harbaugh and company have now gotten the ball rolling. The Giants announced they have parted ways with wide receiver Courtney Jackson. It’s not surprising, considering Jackson has yet to make his NFL debut and New York is facing a surplus of receiving targets. Jackson’s release may only be the tip of the iceberg.

Many fans believe his release may have something to do with Odell Beckham Jr. and his potential return to East Rutherford—seven years after his infamous trade to the Cleveland Browns. There might be some fire behind the smoke, although the Giants no longer appear urged to sign Odell.

Advertisement

Giants have enough WR options

Albeit conspiracy theories will continue to grow louder in the NFL, the truth is the G-Men must make room regardless of whether OBJ returns or not. With or without Beckham, the Giants could cut other WRs such as Jalin Hyatt and Isaiah Hodgins.

Odell Beckham Jr. is being linked to the NY Giants.

As it stands, New York has 12 wide receivers under contract. Organizations usually roll into the NFL season with six or seven—no pun intended—wideouts on the active roster. Needless to say, Harbaugh and his staff are up for some tough conversations.

Advertisement

Giants’ WR depth chart

Provided he doesn’t miss a step in his return from a torn ACL and meniscus, third-year star Malik Nabers is expected to resume his role as Jaxson Dart’s No. 1 target in 2026. According to Ourlads.com, Darius Slayton is listed as WR2, while Darnell Mooney is projected to start in the slot. Rookie Malachi Fields could certainly shake up the depth chart with a strong start to his NFL career.

Wide receivers such as Calvin Austin III and Gunner Olszewski may have an advantage in making the 53-man roster thanks to their contributions on special teams. Still, the sixth receiver spot is the one that could pose the toughest challenge for Harbaugh. Players like Hyatt, Hodgins, Ryan Miller, Beaux Collins, Dalen Cambre, and Xavier Gipson could all find themselves limited to practice-squad roles—or waived outright.

What’s next for NY Giants?

Needless to say, the Giants are in for a challenging preseason. New York may still add a piece here and there, but it appears the team’s spending spree is mostly over. For the time being, the G-Men will limit themselves to window-shopping.

Advertisement

In the meantime, the Giants will continue figuring out what their offense will look like in 2026 while awaiting any updates regarding Beckham Jr.’s potential return to the Big Apple.