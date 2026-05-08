Tatsuro Taira’s profile: Age, height, career and all about the Japanese UFC contender

Tatsuro Taira has the opportunity to become the first Japanese UFC champion in history if he is able to beat Joshua Van in the co-main event of UFC 328. The flyweight is on the verge of reaching a milestone inside the octagon.

Taira is a young prospect that has already beaten the likes of Brandon Moreno by stoppage. With lightning-speed, a well-rounded skillset, and finishing ability, the Japanese has taken the UFC by storm all the way to a title shot.

While he is at the door of UFC glory, his story is more than just banging it out in the octagon. He already is a big-time fighter, but he hasn’t even reached his peak yet. Here’s all you need to know about Tatsuro Taira.

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How old is Tatsuro Taira?

Born on January 27th, 2000, Taira is 26 years old. Out of Okinawa, Japan, Taira started to train in martial arts thanks to his older brother, a kickboxer. Taira played baseball in his early days, but he wasn’t passionate enough. It was his introduction to MMA which gave him a career path.

Tatsuro Taira(17-1) vs Brandon “The Assassin Baby” Moreno(23-8-2)



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December 6th 2025



Taira becomes 1st finish Moreno via KO/TKO pic.twitter.com/XlIo21xPqw — Underrated Tribal Chief (@CombatUTC) May 8, 2026

How tall is Tatsuro Taira?

Taira is 5’7″ (170cm), making him one of the tallest flyweights in the UFC. The Japanese has a 70-inch reach (178cm), making him a range-based striker, with the ability to explode in level-changes to get takedowns.

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What is Tatsuro Taira’s weight?

Taira competes in the flyweight division, meaning he has to weigh 125 lbs a day before his fights. Of course, thanks to rehydration, Taira weighs a bit more on fight night.

Tatsuro Taira could make history

If Taira wins his bout at UFC 328 bout against Joshua Van, he will become the first Japanese to become undisputed champion in MMA’s biggest promotion. Seven Japanese fighters have fought for a title without any success.

Kyoji Horiguchi, Yushin Okami, Caol Uno x2, Hayato Sakurai, Kenichi Yamamoto, and Yuki Kondo all fought for UFC gold but where unsuccessful. Brazilian Lyoto Machida, of Japanese descent, did have a UFC championship belt around his waist.

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Tatsuro Taira’s biggest accomplishments

Taira has an 18-1 record with six knockouts, eight submissions, and four decisions. His lone defeat against Brandon Royval was a split decision. Taira also became the only man to knock out former UFC champion Brandon Moreno so far.