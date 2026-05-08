Steelers don’t know where Aaron Rodgers is amid rumors of visit to Pittsburgh

Omar Khan delivered a very surprising answer when asked about Aaron Rodgers and his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue finding themselves at the center of the Aaron Rodgers saga, but the latest update from general manager Omar Khan suggests the situation may not be moving as quickly as recent reports indicated.

After speculation grew about Rodgers potentially visiting Pittsburgh this weekend to finalize a contract, Khan offered a far more cautious response during an interview with Chris Mack.

“I don’t know where, specifically, Aaron is. I can tell you that Aaron and I, and coach and Aaron, and Aaron’s representatives, we’ve had good conversations since the season ended and since Mike McCarthy got hired. It’s been positive, but, yeah, I don’t know where he is at this moment. We continue to have conversations. and they’re positive.”

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Steelers still waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make final decision

Omar Khan’s comments may not eliminate the possibility of Aaron Rodgers eventually joining Pittsburgh, but they do reinforce that the process remains unresolved despite growing public expectations.

The Steelers have been heavily linked to Rodgers for months, but, for a second consecutive year, the quarterback is taking a long time to decide. While optimism still appears to exist internally, Khan stopped short of confirming any imminent agreement or visit involving the Super Bowl champion. Furthermore, he doesn’t even know where the player is.

The fact that discussions intensified after Mike McCarthy’s arrival is also significant. The Steelers clearly believe the new coaching staff could help convince Rodgers that Pittsburgh is his best opportunity moving forward.

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However, until a contract is officially signed, uncertainty will continue surrounding the situation. The Pittsburgh Steelers may still be viewed as the favorites to land Rodgers, but Omar Khan’s latest remarks showed they are not ready to treat anything as guaranteed. The drama continues.