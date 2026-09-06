NY Giants representatives attend Texas game with 2027 NFL Draft in mind

The New York Giants haven't even played a game in the NFL, but they're already looking for prospects for the next draft, so they went to the Texas NCAAF game.

The New York Giants are one of those teams who are trying to make a fast rebuild. However, even with that, they need to see prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft. And it seems like Texas is a college where the G-Men have some prospects in mind.

Per Ryan Fowler of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Giants were among two teams present in the Texas game vs Texas State. The player they were watching: Longhorns WR Cam Coleman. The other team was the Green Bay Packers.

Coleman is one of the best prospects for next year’s NFL Draft in the wideout position. However, he’s been overshadowed by Jeremiah Smith, who is battling Malachi Toney for the Heisman. The Giants, though, think he could be available.

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How did Coleman do vs Texas State?

Coleman didn’t see much action due to the blowout. Still, he showed the Giants why he is valued as a first-round pick. Coleman decimated Texas State in only three catches. On those three catches, he racked up 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Arch Manning and Cam Coleman link up again for the TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gTRPzVwNcS — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 5, 2026

Texas’ other WR also shone. Ryan Wingo had seven catches for 121 yards and one touchdown. Wingo will also be available in the 2027 NFL Draft. However, Wingo is projected to be a Day 2 selection.

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Why would the Giants look for new WRs?

Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields are the two top wideouts on the Giants roster. Both are on their rookie deals, so why would they be eyeing a guy like Cam Coleman? Well, because the rest of the WR room is very old or on short-term deals.

Hence, people like Odell Beckham Jr., Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, and Braxton Berrios could pass the baton to a rookie Coleman. However, Coleman is expected to be a first-half of the round pick. It would be a grand investment.