NY Giants’ Malik Nabers reveals Odell Beckham Jr.’s influence on his career

Both Malik Nabers and Odell Beckham Jr. will be two of the wide receivers John Harbaugh will have at his disposal on the New York Giants’ offense.

Odell Beckham Jr. finally made the final 53-man roster for the New York Giants, which means he will be part of the talented wide receiver room alongside Malik Nabers. Both have a past at LSU, and Nabers recently revealed how OBJ was one of his main influences in becoming a professional football player.

“He kind of was the base person that literally made me start watching football,” Nabers said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “The dances, the one-handers. And he was probably the first person I started really watching when I started playing football. He was the main person. So, just for him being here right now, in the same room as me, it’s surreal. Sometimes I got to take a moment, but to have him here is actually amazing.”

The latest injury update on Nabers has him in good shape for the Week 1 opener against the Dallas Cowboys. It remains to be seen whether at some point during the season he will be able to share the field with his biggest idol throughout his career.

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An elite WR room for the Giants

If there is one thing to highlight about the Giants heading into the start of the season, it is how well they have operated both in the draft and during the offseason. One of their main goals? Surrounding Jaxson Dart with as much talent as possible on offense.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants warms up.

The top options in the passing game include the aforementioned Malik Nabers, rookie Malachi Fields, and Darnell Mooney, who most recently played for the Atlanta Falcons. A little further down the depth chart are two seasoned veterans: Odell Beckham Jr. and Darius Slayton.

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New York kicks off the 2026 NFL season

The Giants are facing a absolute trial by fire to kick off the 2026 season. They host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 1, followed by a brutal West Coast trip to face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

After that primetime double-header, things look a bit more manageable on paper with home games against the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals before taking on the Washington Commanders in Landover for Week 5. If New York can somehow survive that opening gauntlet and split the divisional games, they’ll be in a prime position to build serious momentum through the rest of October.