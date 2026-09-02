John Harbaugh explained that the Giants will not simply determine whether Malik Nabers can take the field against the Cowboys. The star receiver must be healthy enough to help New York win and confident enough to protect himself.

The New York Giants and John Harbaugh are approaching their Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys without knowing if Malik Nabers will be available to play.

The star wide receiver has made encouraging progress during the final stages of his recovery, but the Giants are still evaluating exactly how much he can contribute when he is cleared to play.

Harbaugh explained recently that the decision will not simply come down to whether Nabers can physically take the field. The Giants will also have to determine whether he can play enough — and at a high enough level — to make his presence worthwhile.

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John Harbaugh explains what Giants need from Malik Nabers

John Harbaugh was asked whether the New York Giants’ decision would be based on how much Malik Nabers can play or simply whether he can contribute in some capacity.

“It will depend. Yeah, isn’t that the same thing? How much he can play and in what capacity. That’s exactly what we’ll be looking at. Is it going to be where he needs to be to help us win? And then, he has to be confident. Of course. Because for him to play at the level he’s going to need to play for us to win and protect himseld, he’s going to have to feel good about it.”

That distinction is important. Nabers could potentially be cleared to play while still not being ready for a normal workload. In that scenario, the Giants would have to determine whether a limited role would still allow him to make a meaningful impact against Dallas.

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Malik Nabers’ confidence will be crucial

John Harbaugh added that the decision ahead of Week 1 against the Cowboys will remain an ongoing conversation between the coaching staff, medical personnel and Nabers himself.

“He’s got to know he’s there. So, to me, that’s just going to be an ongoing conversation right throughout. But, it is with every player. Most players are fine. But when you come back from an injury, whether its long term or short term, hey, where do we stand with the doctors, the trainers and the player? How does he look on tape? What do the numbers say? How fast is he running? I’m not trying to make light of it, but, I kind of am, because to me it’s an obvious answer.”