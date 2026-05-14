NY Giants might be back in CB market after suffering first season-ending injury

One of the coolest storylines around the New York Giants' undrafted free agents class has come to a sad ending as cornerback Thaddeus Dixon tore his Achilles tendon ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

The New York Giants had been impressed by UDFA Thaddeus Dixon during rookie camp. However, just when the G-Men thought they might have found a diamond in the rough, they were given a very tough hand. With the cornerback out of North Carolina set to miss the entire 2026 NFL season, New York is left with no choice but to head to the market for secondary help.

“Thaddeus Dixon tore his Achilles yesterday during workouts, sources say,” Ian Rapoport reported on his X account. Dixon, who was mentored by Bill Belichick at North Carolina during the 2025 NFL campaign, had also been dealing with a hamstring injury.

That setback last season hindered his draft stock and helps explain why he went undrafted. However, he impressed during the Giants’ rookie camp, and many expected him to make the 53-man roster. Unfortunately, tearing his Achilles will most likely sideline him for the remainder of the year, as recovery from the injury usually takes between six and 12 months for professional athletes.

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NY Giants need CB help

With Dixon likely off the table, the Giants have been sent back to square one. This setback underlines how crucial roster depth is in the NFL. Considering OTAs and training camp have not even gotten underway and New York has already seen its first player suffer a season-ending injury, the G-Men should take extra precautions when putting together their roster.

Thaddeus Dixon at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Paulson Adebo and Greg Newsome II are still the main cornerbacks in John Harbaugh’s defense, with rookie Colton Hood vying to make an immediate impact. If the NFL were a video game in which the Giants could simply turn off fatigue and injuries, they might be fairly set at the position. Even then, though, nickel cornerback remains a concern.

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Dru Phillips and Ar’Darius Washington are set to compete for that role, but the Giants could still reinforce the position. Kenny Moore II, who was recently released by the Indianapolis Colts through a mutual agreement, is the top candidate available in free agency. With roughly $11 million in cap space available, according to Spotrac, New York has the means to work out a deal with Moore, but it remains to be seen whether the team is seriously interested.

Injury-plagued start to Dixon’s career

Anything can happen, but the outlook is not great for Dixon. The 24-year-old rookie played two years of JUCO ball before enrolling at the University of Washington in 2023 and transferring to North Carolina in 2025. As a result, he is not as young as many other first-year players in the NFL. By no means is he old, but his medical history is now one that will raise concerns moving forward.

Recovering from an Achilles injury is never easy, and doing so while trying to prove he belongs in the big leagues only makes things more difficult. For the time being, the Giants have placed him on injured reserve, which would allow him another opportunity to make the team next offseason.

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Even then, Dixon would still face a steep climb considering he has already suffered more serious injuries than he has played official NFL games. The fact that he would call MetLife Stadium home—with all the stigma and concerns surrounding its turf—only adds to the worries about his health.

Dixon’s contract with Giants

Regardless of the skepticism around his injuries, Dixon signed a three-year deal, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, and also boasts one of the biggest guaranteed figures out of every UDFA in this year’s class. As Duggan stated, Dixon is set to earn $282,500 despite the unfortunate setback in the offseason.

Thus, it is almost a guarantee that New York will see him back on the practice field next year. Whether he will look like himself again and perform at the level he showed during the 2026 rookie camp, though, is a whole other story.