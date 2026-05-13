NY Giants could be without Malik Nabers in Week 1 primetime battle vs Cowboys

The New York Giants know they will host the Dallas Cowboys on opening week of the 2026 NFL season, but cannot yet confirm if Malik Nabers will healthy enough to play.

Although the New York Giants remain confident their timeline for Malik Nabers has not been affected by the latest surgery on his knee, other reports around the NFL indicate his status for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys may be in question.

“Its impossible to know where [Nabers] is at without seeing him or talking to him. Not even sure Giants know until he can test it more. But I’d put Week 1 in doubt,” Ryan Dunleavy from New York Post wrote on his X account.

The Giants hold a bad memory about playing the Cowboys on primetime in Week 1, as they suffered a 40-0 defeat the last time it happened in 2023. Needless to say, if Nabers isn’t cleared to play in opening week of the 2026 NFL season, the climb becomes even steeper for John Harbaugh and company.

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Nabers could play away from 100%

Even if Nabers is cleared to play and suits up for the Sunday Night Football showdown against Dallas at MetLife Stadium, New York may still be taking a risk. By this point, the Giants likely hoped Nabers would be on advanced stages of his post-surgery rehab, but the fact he was dealing with stiffness raises alarms.

Malik Nabers of the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.

“Holding out hope he’ll be ready by Week 1. But at this point, even if he’s out there by Week 1, it won’t be his best version,” Anthony Rivardo of Empire Sports Media stated.

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Coming off a torn ACL and meniscus—which has reportedly required two surgeries, even if the latest was described as a “cleanup” procedure—there is legitimate reason for concern surrounding his availability. More importantly, the G-Men are not going to risk their star wide receiver re-aggravating his troubled knee.

Nabers-Dart duo may have to wait

When looking at the Giants’ offense, two names stand a peg above the rest: Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers. In the eyes of the Big Apple, they are the duo capable of taking Big Blue to the promised land. However, their combined impact could almost be considered a “Mandela Effect” in the NFL.

Dart and Nabers have actually shared the field for less than a game—less than a half, in fact. The two started during the Giants’ 21-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, but Nabers was carted off the field in the second quarter after suffering the non-contact, season-ending knee injury. As a result, Dart and Nabers connected on just two completions for 20 yards before their season together came to an abrupt halt.

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Needless to say, they are entering the new campaign with sky-high expectations and eager to make up for lost time. Whether they will get the chance to do so beginning in Week 1 against America’s Team remains to be seen. As things stand, both sides of the argument carry weight. The Giants continue to stand by their timeline, but recent reports may suggest their projections were wrong—whether they care to admit it or not.