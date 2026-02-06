John Harbaugh will bring known face to his Giants coaching staff

The New York Giants are going to be a team to watch for the upcoming NFL seasons. With the hiring of John Harbaugh as head coach, many things have changed. One of them involves bringing a familiar face of the new HC to his staff.

According to Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic, Harbaugh is hiring former Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman as senior offensive assistant. Roman will now work closely with newly-hired Giants OC Matt Nagy. Also, he could be involved in the development of quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Harbaugh is a man of old-school manners, so bringing a familiar face like Roman is always going to be welcomed for him. However, Nagy and Roman aren’t precisely a modern duo in terms of NFL offenses. Nagy is not regarded as a creative mind and Roman has always been a more traditional play designer. The NFL has drifted away from that, so it will be something to monitor along the way.

Roman is a Harbaugh guy through and through

The Harbaugh tree is shared between John and his brother Jim. For example, the Seahawks HC, Mike Macdonald, worked for John on the Ravens and for Jim in Michigan. Now, Roman is basically the same case, but on the offensive side.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman of the Baltimore Ravens

Roman first worked under Jim Harbaugh when he was in the San Francisco 49ers. After two years in the Bills, he then found his way to John Harbaugh in 2017. He stayed with him until 2022, before going back to Jim Harbaugh for the last two seasons as the Chargers OC. Now, is back to John once again.

Roman had a bad end with the Chargers

Despite being loved by the Harbaugh brothers, Roman’s stint with the Chargers ended in a bad way. The team lost 16-3 in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Hence, the only points scored were by the special teams, not even Roman’s unit.

That prompted Jim Harbaugh to make a change, while it also left Roman without many OC options. Now, he will take a downgrade, but reuniting with John Harbaugh, with the task of helping this Giants offense reach new heights.