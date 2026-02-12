Trending topics:
NFL

Chiefs lose chance to sign Patrick Mahomes’ teammate as free agent won’t return with Andy Reid in 2026

A former Kansas City Chiefs player has decided not to return with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. His new opportunity will be with the Patriots.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid know that the running back position was a headache during the 2025 season. Undoubtedly, it was a key factor in why they were unable to make a deep playoff run.

Now, heading into 2026, addressing that weakness has become a priority. Everything points to Isiah Pacheco not receiving a contract extension and, although Kareem Hunt did a good job, especially in short yardage situations, they need a star.

Rumors surrounding names who could help Patrick Mahomes have not stopped. Breece Hall could be a free agent in the coming weeks and, through the draft, Jeremiyah Love could be a great option if he is available on the board.

Chiefs former RB signs with Patriots

One player who will not return to the Kansas City Chiefs is Elijah Mitchell. The New England Patriots have confirmed that they signed the free agent just a few days after their loss in the Super Bowl against the Seahawks.

“The New England Patriots announced that they have signed T Sebastian Gutierrez and RB Elijah Mitchell to futures contracts. Both of those players spent time on the New England practice squad in 2025.”

Mitchell signed in the 2025 season to provide depth on the roster at the running back position, but he did not have the impact that was expected during the period when Isiah Pacheco was injured. Now he will look for a new opportunity with the Patriots.

Jeremiyah Love to Chiefs is an option for 2026 to replace RB

In this scenario, the Chiefs could add a star running back, and that name could be Jeremiyah Love, who had a very good career in college football with Notre Dame. Everything will depend on whether he becomes a possibility with the No. 9 overall pick.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
