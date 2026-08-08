NY Giants rookie Colton Hood leans on Odell Beckham Jr. as he begins his NFL career

Odell Beckham Jr. is a source of inspiration for young players like Colton Hood, who is taking his first steps in the NFL while wearing the colors of the New York Giants.

Colton Hood arrived in East Rutherford as one of the New York Giants’ biggest bets. His first steps in the NFL have come while sharing the locker room with Odell Beckham Jr., a player with extensive experience who can teach the new cornerback under John Harbaugh a great deal.

“Shoot, I’ve learned a lot. Me and Odell — like I said, Zay Likely’s locker is right next to mine, Odell’s is on the other side, right next (to me) on the other side. So, every day, I go to him and I ask him questions. He asks me stuff too, like what I’m seeing about him. He’s definitely been a big help,” Hood told reporters.

The G-Men veterans appear to be giving him a valuable crash course on how cornerbacks play in the NFL compared to college football. “Teaching me different savviness and different things that I’m doing that they’re trying to exploit, or they’re seeing that I can be better at. They’ve definitely been a big help in my development, and I’m enjoying getting to know those guys and being out here.

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“Especially being that 12-year-old kid, watching Odell on Monday night catch that one hand. Him having the locker right next to mine is surreal. It’s definitely been really fun and incredible being next to that guy.”

Colton Hood of Tennessee arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft.

OBJ’s important progress

Odell Beckham Jr.’s arrival was a pleasant surprise for John Harbaugh’s team, and he is gradually showing why he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster. Giants insider Art Stapleton provided an interesting assessment of the wide receiver during 2026 training camp.

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“Got better and better as the days went on. Worked well with mostly Jaxson Dart and some with Jameis Winston. Positioned well to keep ascending when NYG return to NJ,” he stated. “Flashbacks for Odell 2.0. Legit.”

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the New York Giants looks.

Hood seeks to make an impact

Drafted 37th overall in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, Colton Hood entered Giants training camp looking to forge an immediate, primary role in the secondary. While Greg Newsome II currently sits as a projected top outside corner alongside Paulson Adebo, Hood’s raw athletic traits, ball skills, and rapid development present a compelling push for extended snaps.

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As he competes in a restructured defensive scheme under new head coach John Harbaugh, Hood’s daily growth in training camp positions him to challenge the veterans and earn a high-leverage rotational—or eventual starting—spot on the Giants’ defense.

Experience in East Rutherford

The Giants rely on a core group of seasoned NFL veterans to establish leadership and set the culture. Headlining the roster’s most experienced personnel are 12-year defensive lineman Shelby Harris, 11-year tight end Chris Manhertz, and veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., alongside 10-year offensive guard Jermaine Eluemunor and quarterback Brandon Allen.

Additional battle-tested leaders onboard for Harbaugh’s first year include defensive tackle D.J. Reader, versatile fullback Patrick Ricard, and quarterback Jameis Winston, providing a wealth of professional experience across both sides of the ball.