NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart feels in best shape ever since entering the NFL

Jaxson Dart will enter his second season with the New York Giants since arriving in the NFL, under a new coaching staff.

The New York Giants are going through a period of major changes, but one thing is certain: they have the consolidation of Jaxson Dart at quarterback. The signal-caller is set to play his second season in the NFL and revealed that he feels in peak physical condition, with added muscle mass, though not to the point of drawing comparisons to Tim Tebow.

“I think when you just get into the league, there’s a little bit more resources that you have when it comes to a nutrition standpoint, building out a plan. Had a really good offseason. And I was happy to make it through this past season healthy,” he said to the press. “So being able to continue to make those strides, those growths, and make plans in place of where I wanted to get better at, especially with just my health and nutrition.”

Gaining too much muscle mass can be either beneficial or detrimental to Dart’s style of play. However, the former Ole Miss Rebels football quarterback admitted that he is still far from reaching that kind of build.

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“No, I’m not close to that. I’m not like Tim Tebow. I’m not like that. I’m probably the most mobile I’ve been in my career right now. Just my hips and the disassociation from my upper to lower body, being able to make throws. I think my body is in the best shape it’s been.”

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2026.

Dart must learn to take care of his body

Jaxson Dart‘s relentless, physical brand of football—defined by his willingness to initiate contact and scramble for extra yards—took a heavy toll on his body, resulting in multiple concussions that raised serious durability concerns. Heading into his second season as a starter, the primary expectation is that Dart has learned from those grueling setbacks and will prioritize his long-term health.

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While his competitive edge is what makes him special, coaches and analysts expect him to play smarter this year, relying more on sliding, throwing the ball away, and avoiding unnecessary hits to ensure he stays on the field.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants.

Jaxson Dart’s numbers in his rookie season

Jaxson Dart, recently slammed by Abdul Carter, absolutely delivered for the G-Men once he took over the starting job in week 4. In 14 games (12 starts), the rookie looked incredibly sharp and composed, throwing for 2,272 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and protecting the rock big time with only 5 interceptions for a solid 91.7 passer rating.

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But what really set Big Blue’s offense on fire was his dual-threat ability; he tucked it and ran for 487 rushing yards and punched in 9 rushing touchdowns—setting a franchise record for a Giants quarterback and showing he’s got all the tools to be the future in New York.