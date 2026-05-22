Is Caitlin Clark playing today, May 22, for Fever vs Valkyries in 2026 WNBA season?

Tension builds ahead of the Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries showdown as fans await updates on Caitlin Clark before tip-off in the 2026 WNBA season.

Caitlin Clark is listed as probable for the Indiana Fever ahead of the May 22 matchup against the Golden State Valkyries in the 2026 WNBA season, with her availability still being closely monitored due to recent back soreness.

According to recent reports from ESPN and Reuters, the injury appeared as stiffness after waking up on game day, forcing the team to rule her out as a precaution rather than due to a structural issue.

The 22-year-old star guard missed games earlier in the season after experiencing back tightness following a busy stretch of games, reinforcing the team’s cautious approach to her recovery.

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How and when did Caitlin Clark get injured?

Caitlin Clark has recently been dealing with recurring back soreness that flared up during the 2026 WNBA season, causing multiple late scratch decisions for the Fever. The issue appeared after she woke up with stiffness and was ruled out as a precaution.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on against the Portland Fire (Source: Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The discomfort first became noticeable earlier in the season during routine recovery sessions, and team staff have described it as a “day-to-day” situation rather than a long-term setback.

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In several cases, she was either limited in practice or held out entirely after experiencing tightness following congested game schedules, including stretches with multiple games in a short span.

How has Caitlin Clark been playing?

Caitlin Clark has been playing at an elite level in 2026, averaging 24 points and 9 assists per game when active for the Indiana Fever. Even with brief absences, she has remained one of the most productive guards in the league.

When on the court, her impact is immediate—she controls tempo, creates transition opportunities and stretches defenses with her deep shooting range. Her performances have already included multiple high-scoring outings and strong playmaking nights.

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How Caitlin Clark’s status changes the Fever vs Valkyries matchup

When Caitlin Clark is on the court, the Indiana Fever transform into one of the fastest and most perimeter-heavy offenses in the league, built around her elite passing and deep-range scoring ability.

She currently leads the team in both assists and scoring volume, making her the primary engine of Indiana’s half-court creation and transition attack. Without her, they are forced into more structured sets and rely heavily on secondary scorers.

For the Golden State Valkyries, her status directly influences defensive strategy and spacing control. If she plays, Golden State must extend coverage beyond the arc and prepare for high pick-and-roll pressure; if she is limited or absent, the Valkyries can tighten interior defense and focus on disrupting Indiana’s secondary ball handlers.