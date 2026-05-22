Thomas Tuchel explains absence of Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Morgan Gibbs-White from England’s 2026 World Cup squad

Thomas Tuchel's squad for England in the 2026 World Cup has been very controversial, especially for leaving names like Cole Palmer, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Phil Foden at home.

Thomas Tuchel has a lot of explanation to do after his England squad for the 2026 World Cup squad was revealed. Names of huge talent like Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Morgan Gibbs-White will miss the big dance. Now, the manager has explained the reason why they won’t go.

He was asked specifically on Foden, Palmer, and Gibbs-White’s absence from the squad. Tuchel’s answer comes to one thing: balance. “There were difficult phone calls. For some of them, it’s just a positional thing to have a balanced squad so we don’t bring five number tens. Even if it was painful, I think it was the right call for England.”

And while that makes sense, the fact is Tuchel opted to still call three attacking midfielders. Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, and Morgan Rogers will have the task to convince the fans that not having Palmer, Foden, and Gibbs-White was the right call. While Harry Kane is still there, England’s 2026 World Cup roster shows 17 changes from Qatar 2022 squad.

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Palmer and Foden provided other options too

While Morgan Gibbs-White is more of a traditional CAM, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden can also play as right wingers. Tuchel would rather call Noni Madueke, who only played 34% of the minutes available in the 25/26 Premier League than calling Palmer and Foden.

Noni Madueke of England

Still, the starting right winger will be Bukayo Saka, who is called to be the star that guides the Three Lions to their second World Cup win. Saka just won the Premier League with Arsenal, so he’s riding on high momentum coming into this tournament.

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England’s attack has potential to light it up in the 2026 World Cup

It’s expected that Jude Bellingham starts at No. 10 for England. Saka will play on the right, while Marcus Rashford should get the starting spot in the left wing. Of course, Harry Kane will take the lead as the main forward.

Still, the options on the bench look good. Ivan Toney scored at will at the Saudi Pro League this season, and Ollie Watkins was prolific for Aston Villa. England should be confident on the firepower they have for this World Cup.